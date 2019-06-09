Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home
Mt. Vernon, KY
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home
Mt. Vernon, KY
View Map
Sadie McHargue Obituary
Sadie McHargue

Shepherdsville - Sadie Melissa Owens McHargue, 93, of Shepherdsville, KY and Dunedin, FL passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.

She was a licensed funeral director and worked with her husband, the late Billy McHargue, managing the old McDaniel Funeral Home in Highland Park. She was a member of both Shepherdsville First Baptist Church and Beacon Baptist Church in Hudson, FL.

She is survived by her children, Frank Marion Whitehouse and LoAnn Talbott (Rick); grandchildren, Melissa Doyle (Michael), Heather Skaggs (Keith), Brian Short (Jennifer), Kirk Whitehouse (Cara), Steven Short (Dawn), and Adrienne Williams (Jeff); seven great grandchildren; and sister, Carol Barnett.

Her funeral is 1pm Tuesday at Cox Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, KY with burial at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is 3-8pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road and after 11am Tuesday until the time of the service at Cox Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019
