|
|
Sadie McHargue
Shepherdsville - Sadie Melissa Owens McHargue, 93, of Shepherdsville, KY and Dunedin, FL passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.
She was a licensed funeral director and worked with her husband, the late Billy McHargue, managing the old McDaniel Funeral Home in Highland Park. She was a member of both Shepherdsville First Baptist Church and Beacon Baptist Church in Hudson, FL.
She is survived by her children, Frank Marion Whitehouse and LoAnn Talbott (Rick); grandchildren, Melissa Doyle (Michael), Heather Skaggs (Keith), Brian Short (Jennifer), Kirk Whitehouse (Cara), Steven Short (Dawn), and Adrienne Williams (Jeff); seven great grandchildren; and sister, Carol Barnett.
Her funeral is 1pm Tuesday at Cox Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, KY with burial at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is 3-8pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road and after 11am Tuesday until the time of the service at Cox Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019