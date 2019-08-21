|
Sallie Davenport Byars
Louisville - Sallie Davenport Byars, age 44, passed away at home after a courageous battle with breast cancer, Friday, August 16, 2019. She was the beloved middle daughter of Ronald and Linda (Meyer) Davenport, born September 25, 1974. She was an associate degree graduate of Galen College of Nursing. She thrived in her professional career as a Labor & Delivery nurse at Norton Healthcare for over ten years. She was passionate about cooking, sewing, University of Louisville Cardinal sports, and Pittsburgh Steeler football. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Art Meyer (Eleanor), and Chuck Davenport (Sarah).
She is survived her two loving children, Mackenzie Byars and Joseph Shaw (Amanda), and her husband Craig Pennington. Her siblings include sister, Christy Lopez (Cesar); brothers, Jake Davenport (Susan Southerland), Mac Davenport (Jack Dulworth), and Josh Davenport; and her niece Sophia Lopez. She is also survived by two step-children, Lexus Lancaster and Seth Skaggs.
Funeral services will be held at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 am. Burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and again from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019