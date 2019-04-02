|
|
Sallie Mae Gray
Louisville - Gray, Sallie Mae, 91, of Louisville died Wednesday March 27, 2019 at her home. She was a retired employee of the National Linen Co. and a Catholic by faith.
Survivors include a daughter Danice G. Edmondson; five sons Lee Andrew Gray, Jr.; Derick H. Gray (June); Kevin T. Gray; Dwayne E. Gray and Rev. Bryan W. Gray (Pamela); 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday April 3, 2019 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Ave., with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery Lebanon, KY. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019