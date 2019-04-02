Services
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sallie Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sallie Mae Gray

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sallie Mae Gray Obituary
Sallie Mae Gray

Louisville - Gray, Sallie Mae, 91, of Louisville died Wednesday March 27, 2019 at her home. She was a retired employee of the National Linen Co. and a Catholic by faith.

Survivors include a daughter Danice G. Edmondson; five sons Lee Andrew Gray, Jr.; Derick H. Gray (June); Kevin T. Gray; Dwayne E. Gray and Rev. Bryan W. Gray (Pamela); 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday April 3, 2019 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Ave., with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery Lebanon, KY. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now