Sally (Slaughter) Ison
Louisville - 97, passed away Monday June 8, 2020.

Born in Edmonson County, KY she retired from Schenley Distilleries and attended Churchman's Chapel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nora and Henry Slaughter; and granddaughter, Dawn Dandy.

She is survived by her children, Jean Layer, Patty Gonzales, and Danny Ison; grandchildren, Toni Hagan (Duane), Robin Nelson, Angela Sanders (Donnie), Shawn Hendley (Randy), Todd Gonzales (Monica); eleven great-grandchildren; seventeen great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.

Memorial gifts may be made to Churchman's Chapel.

Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy entrusted with arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
