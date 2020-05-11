Sally Margaret Meves
Sally Margaret Meves

LaGrange - Sally Margaret Meves 79, of LaGrange, passed away on Friday, May, 8, 2020.

She lived in Milwaukee WI until April 1960 when she moved to Kentucky with her parents. Sally graduated from Bay View High School in Milwaukee. She married Hank on September 6, 1963. Sally was a homemaker and former owner of Green Knees Garden Gift Shop and Tea Room in Simpsonville KY.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Rudy and Ethel Mertin.

Survivors include her husband, Harris "Hank" Meves; children, Paul Meves and Beth Geiser (Scott); grandson, Jack Geiser; sister, Judith Bay (Darrell).

Memorial gifts to American Cancer Society or Oldham County Humane Society.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
