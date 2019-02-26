Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Sally Riley Thrush

Sally Riley Thrush


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Sally Riley Thrush Obituary
Sally Riley Thrush

Louisville - 82, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Sally was a former member of Jeffersontown United Methodist Church. She retired from IDS / American Express Financial Services as office manager after 40 years of service. Sally was a loving and devoted wife, mother and most of all she loved and admired her four grandchildren.

She was born on February 23, 1937 in Bardstown, KY to the late Kenneth Riley and Mattie (Berry) Riley. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Orval Thrush.

Sally is survived by her son, John O'Hara; step-sons, Kel Thrush, Sam Thrush (Dianne), Roger Thrush (Gerry), Alan Thrush (Cindy); daughter-in-law, Joy Lane O'Hara; grandchildren, Allison Lane, Jason Joseph, Katelyn Riley and Ryan John; sisters, Claire Miller (Lee), Estelle Workman (Ray); brother, Bobby Riley (JoAnne); and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 pm on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a service to honor the life of Sally to follow at 12 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Bardstown City Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions in Sally's memory be made to .

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
