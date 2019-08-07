Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Life Bridge Christian Church
Damascus Road
Louisville, KY
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Life Bridge Christian Church
Damascus Road
Louisville, KY
Sally Scott Jones Obituary
Louisville - Passed in peace Friday, August 2nd 2019 at the age of 71. Preceded in death by parents Mack and Edna Scott, sister Ruth Ann, and brother William "Billy Mac".

Loving mother to Scott (Rebecca) Jones and Chuck (Amanda) Jones; beloved sister to Chuck (Laurel) Scott; proud grandmother of Brandon (Erica), Ashley, Audrey, Kaija and Khloe; proud great-grandmother to Camden, Sadie, and Lincoln. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Life Bridge Christian Church, Damascus Road, Louisville, KY 40228 on Saturday, August 10th from 1-3 p.m., with a brief service following at 3 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
