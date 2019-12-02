|
Sally Virginia (Taylor) Moseley
Louisville - Sally Virginia (Taylor) Moseley, 79 of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, with all her children by her side.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Her family was her number one priority in life. She also loved to play the piano and sew for others.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Moseley, Sr. , her parents, Bill and Helen Taylor and her grandson, Michael Mattingly.
She is survived by her children, Cathy O'daniel Stewart (John), Edward Misner (Dennise), Amy Jacobs, Rose Misner Stone and Billy Moseley, Jr. (Michelle) and Jennifer Baughman (Mike), 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren with another great grandchild on the way, her brothers, Gene Taylor (Laurie) and Ricky Taylor and her fur baby "Babee".
Visitation will be Wednesday December 4th from 10am to 1:30pm with her service to follow at 1:30pm at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019