Sam Adams
Louisville - Adams, Sam 93 passed away Thursday June 6th, 2019 at Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center. He was born July 11th, 1925 in Cleveland, OH, was a United States Marine Corp Veteran of World War II serving in the Pacific Theatre, a retired field engineer from General Electric, a profeesional bodybuilder winning Mr. Michigan in 1956, and a member of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Alex Alexander; and brother and sister in law, John and Sophia Savas.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years Thelma Adams; daughter, Sandra (Sandy) (Ken); son, Stephen (Donna); grandchildren, Kris(Doug), Kenny (Carla), and Geoff (Tina); and greatgrandchildren, Samantha (Sam), Makenzie (Mack), and Riley.
Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday June 18th, 2019 at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 930 Ormsby Ln. with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday June 17, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home 3711 Lexington Rd. "In St. Matthews" and 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
Expressions of Sympathy in lieu of flowers can be made to the church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019