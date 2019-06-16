Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
930 Ormsby Ln.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
930 Ormsby Ln.
Sam Adams Obituary
Sam Adams

Louisville - Adams, Sam 93 passed away Thursday June 6th, 2019 at Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center. He was born July 11th, 1925 in Cleveland, OH, was a United States Marine Corp Veteran of World War II serving in the Pacific Theatre, a retired field engineer from General Electric, a profeesional bodybuilder winning Mr. Michigan in 1956, and a member of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Alex Alexander; and brother and sister in law, John and Sophia Savas.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years Thelma Adams; daughter, Sandra (Sandy) (Ken); son, Stephen (Donna); grandchildren, Kris(Doug), Kenny (Carla), and Geoff (Tina); and greatgrandchildren, Samantha (Sam), Makenzie (Mack), and Riley.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday June 18th, 2019 at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 930 Ormsby Ln. with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday June 17, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home 3711 Lexington Rd. "In St. Matthews" and 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church

Expressions of Sympathy in lieu of flowers can be made to the church.

RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019
