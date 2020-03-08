|
|
Sam Tucker
Middletown - Charles "Sam" Tucker, 90, of Middletown, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Sam was born on October 18, 1929 in Middletown, Kentucky to the late Thomas Alvin and Nancy (Slaughter) Tucker. He is also preceded in death by his grandson, Jason Seligman.
Charles, or Sam as he was better known around Middletown where he was born during the Great Depression, started to work at an early age. He and a few neighborhood friends started a car washing business at a little gas station on Main Street. When he wasn't washing cars, Sam delivered newspapers and eventually got a job delivering feed from Mark's Feed Store to local farmers. Through his hard work and dedication, Sam was able to obtain a job at the local quarry and in his off time he volunteered at the Middletown Fire Department. Sam later left his job at the Quarry for a job with Texas Gas before obtaining his life long dream.
A dream as a Police Officer with the Jefferson County Police Department. While serving the citizens of Jefferson County, Sam went to college and taught courses in Police Science while earning his Law Degree. Once he received his degree, Sam was appointed as the Jefferson County Police Department Legal Advisor where he served for over half a decade. After obtaining the rank of Captain and 27 years of faithful service to the citizens of Jefferson County, Sam retired in 1987. He continued his law career at a small firm in Sarasota, Florida. Sam missed his Kentucky home and later returned to his childhood home in Middletown, Kentucky where he later served as The Middletown Historic Commissioner for seven years before becoming a City Commissioner where he served for 14 years. Sam took great pride in his childhood town and its historic buildings and later authored a book, "A Pictorial Tour of Middletown Historic Buildings and Institutions".
Charles Samuel Tucker is survived by his lovely devoted wife, Cathie, son, Jerry Tucker (Terri) and daughter Linda Seligman (Bruce), granddaughters, Erica Wiedner and Jennifer Manning, stepson, Carl A. Elder (Jackie), step daughter, Michelle I. McMillan (Tony) and grandsons, J.T. Elder (Taylor), Carl S. Elder, Conrad D. McMillan and granddaughter, Katelyn R. Elder.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Newcomer Cremation, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Middletown, KY 40243) with burial at Middletown Historic Cemetery (302 Old Harrodsburg Creek Rd., Middletown, KY 40243).
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Kosair Charities of Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020