Sam Willis "Jerry" Jarvis Jr.
1943 - 2020
Sam "Jerry" Willis Jarvis Jr., 76, of Owensboro died Friday, July 3 2020 under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. Born October 23, 1943 in Louisville to the late Sam and Margy Kiper Jarvis, Sam graduated from Waggener High School and the J.B. Speed School of Engineering at the University of Louisville. He was employed as an Electrical Engineer with L.G.&E, UofL, G.E. and Brown and Williamson Tobacco Corporation until his retirement in 1989.

Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife of 40 years, Linda Mattingly Jarvis of Owensboro; brothers, Dr. David Jarvis and wife Tandy of Nashville, Tennessee and Dr. Craig Jarvis and wife Debbie of Maryville, Tennessee; 9 nieces and nephews; 10 great nieces and nephews.

There will be a private graveside service with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville, Kentucky.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Ste. B Louisville, KY 40222.

Memories and condolences for the family of Sam Jarvis may be left at www.glenncares.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
900 Old Hartford Road
Owensboro, KY 42303
(270) 683-1505
