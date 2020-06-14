Samier Eisa Shunnara
Louisville - Samier Eisa Shunnara, 68, entered into rest on Friday June 12, 2020. Samier is a member of St. Michael Orthodox Church. He is Survived by his Wife, Mary Shunnara; Daughter, Kristie Samier Essis (Tony); Son, Eisa Samier Shunnara (Tanya); Grandchildren, Anthony Essis, Jr., Allegra Essis, Samier Shunnara, Isaiah Shunnara; Siblings, Sihem Issis (Jihad), Sami Shunnara (Hala), Suhiela Shunnara, Eisa Shunnara, Jr. (Stephanie); Several Nieces and Nephews; Funeral Service and Burial will be Private. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7pm at the St. Michael Orthodox Church, 3701 St. Michael Church Drive. Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel is in charge of Arrangements.
Louisville - Samier Eisa Shunnara, 68, entered into rest on Friday June 12, 2020. Samier is a member of St. Michael Orthodox Church. He is Survived by his Wife, Mary Shunnara; Daughter, Kristie Samier Essis (Tony); Son, Eisa Samier Shunnara (Tanya); Grandchildren, Anthony Essis, Jr., Allegra Essis, Samier Shunnara, Isaiah Shunnara; Siblings, Sihem Issis (Jihad), Sami Shunnara (Hala), Suhiela Shunnara, Eisa Shunnara, Jr. (Stephanie); Several Nieces and Nephews; Funeral Service and Burial will be Private. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7pm at the St. Michael Orthodox Church, 3701 St. Michael Church Drive. Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel is in charge of Arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.