Samuel Anthony RizzoLouisville - Samuel Anthony Rizzo was born on January 8, 1925 and left earthly life on September 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara, of almost 50 years. He is survived by his children Tonii Rizzo (Martha), Frank Rizzo (Joyce) and Candy Egan (Jim) as well as five grandchildren (Scott, Shannon, Ryan, Jonathan and Daniel) and seven great grandchildren (Mason, Eli, Owen, Elliot, Grace, Elsa and Corbin), his last surviving sibling, Marietta and many nephews, nieces and cousins.Sam was born to Mary Parlato and Anthony Rizzo, the oldest of six children (Marie, Joseph (Jabber), Frank, Marietta and Jackie) in Buffalo, NY. He attended Hutchinson Technical High and graduated in 1942. He enlisted in the US Army during WWII after high school. Sam was a survivor of the Battle of the Bulge and the D-Day Normandy Invasion. The highlight of his military service was meeting and marrying his wife, Sara in Belgium and bringing her back to the United States to begin their life after the war.Sam started his career at Sears Roebuck as a stock boy and worked for them for 40 years ending as a Director of Sears World Trade. Once he retired from Sears, he became President of Preway/Arkla Manufacturing for the final three years of his working career.Sam was a born leader whether being in the Boy Scouts, a Staff Sergeant in the Army, corporate and executive level jobs or life in general. He accrued many awards and accolades throughout his work career whether it was creating new products for Sears or leading a company to success. He loved his sports - either playing them (baseball, softball, football) or watching his Yankees. And he was a great dancer, from a young age until age 95 when he just couldn't dance anymore.But most of all he loved his family. Never did that love waver and there was plenty to go around for all. He was so happy being around family. It gave purpose to his life. And his family will always feel his love even now that he has gone to life eternal. Sam was our hero. He is having that last dance with Sara now in Heaven.Dad, Pops, Papa, Sam, Sammy, Uncle Sam-you will be missed by us all. We love you very much.