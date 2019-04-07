|
Samuel B. Reinle
Louisville - Samuel B. Reinle, 40, passed away suddenly on Wednesday April 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Gary Reinle and Teresa (Graham) Findley and his brother Cole Reinle.
Sam is survived by his children, Collin, Cameron, Phoenix, and Cole Reinle and step-fathers Doug White and Tom Findley.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 7:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 until time of service.
louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019