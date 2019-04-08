Rev. Samuel Bellamy



New Albany - A funeral service for Rev. Sam Bellamy, 83, of New Albany, IN will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Christ Gospel Churches International Headquarters at 2614 East 10th Street, Jeffersonville, Indiana, with burial to follow in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, April 8, from 5 PM - 8 PM at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Pkwy, in Jeffersonville and on Tuesday, April 9, from 9 AM - 11 AM at the church. Rev. Bellamy passed away on April 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Samuel was born on December 8, 1935 to the late William James and Rosalie Bellamy, Sr. He was raised in Madison, Florida and served as class president at Madison County Training School. Rev. Bellamy was a faithful member of Christ Gospel Church and wonderful friend to all who knew him.



Along with his parents, Rev. Bellamy is preceded in death by his siblings, James Bellamy and Margaret Ann Starks.



Left to cherish his memory are his children, Darlene "Renee" Bellamy, Rominta "Fern" Bellamy, Battyte Bellamy, Christopher Bellamy (Vanessa), and Samuel "Sam" Bellamy (Brenda); brother, William "Bill" Bellamy; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



Donations can be made to Christ Gospel Churches International Headquarters in Rev. Bellamy's honor. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.