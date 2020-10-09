Samuel Bradley

Samuel BradleyLouisville - Samuel Nickolas Bradley, 87, entered into rest on October 6, 2020.He was met at the gates of heaven by his wife, JoAnn; parents, Wardie, Annie Lee Bradley; and his brothers and sisters.Samuel leaves behind his son, Rick (Angie); sisters, Lou (Buddy) Patterson, Anna Francis Powell; Brother Father Ed Bradley.The funeral service for Samuel will be Monday 11:00am at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home (7710 Dixie Highway) with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the funeral home.