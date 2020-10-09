1/1
Samuel Bradley
Samuel Bradley

Louisville - Samuel Nickolas Bradley, 87, entered into rest on October 6, 2020.

He was met at the gates of heaven by his wife, JoAnn; parents, Wardie, Annie Lee Bradley; and his brothers and sisters.

Samuel leaves behind his son, Rick (Angie); sisters, Lou (Buddy) Patterson, Anna Francis Powell; Brother Father Ed Bradley.

The funeral service for Samuel will be Monday 11:00am at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home (7710 Dixie Highway) with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
OCT
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
OCT
12
Burial
Louisville Memorial Gardens West
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
5029339000
