Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
in Sam and Robin's home
1207 Everett Ave.
in the Cherokee Triangle, KY
Samuel "Sam" Carl


1953 - 2020
Samuel "Sam" Carl Obituary
Samuel "Sam" Carl

Louisville - Samuel "Sam" Carl, born September 11, 1953, died January 31, 2020, at his home in Louisville, Kentucky, after a valiant battle with cancer. Often the life of the party, Sam was well-known for his keen wit and sense of humor. He loved to fish, play guitar, solve crossword puzzles, and support University of Louisville sports.

Sam graduated from Owensboro High School and maintained friendships throughout his life with his classmates from Owensboro. A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Sam went on to receive his law degree from the University of Louisville in 1980. Sam was a brilliant lawyer, held in high esteem by his colleagues for his courtroom expertise, and will be remembered for his legal legacy.

Sam is survived by his life partner Robin Koch Howard; his two children Noah and Clarice Carl, whom he shared with his former wife Jennifer Carl; sisters Madeline Howell (Steve) and Ann Bruner (Keith); niece Katherine Holland (Christian) and nephew Daniel Bruner; and cousins Mary Jim Montgomery, Kathy Wilder, and Leigh Hardy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lee Carl.

A celebration of Sam's life will be held on Thursday, February 6, from 5-7pm in Sam and Robin's home at 1207 Everett Ave. in the Cherokee Triangle. All are invited. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will be appreciated.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
