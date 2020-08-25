Samuel Croan

1/
Shepherdsville - On March 29, 2020, Samuel Lindsay Croan ("Lindsay") peacefully passed away at 87 years of age in Columbia, IL. Lindsay was born in Shepherdsville, Kentucky and is survived by his loving wife, Ramona Sue Coy, daughters, Vicki Croan, Kay Pickett, Mona Croan-Costin, 3 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter, Cheryl Baker, his father and mother, Hamlet Edgar and Minnie Rean Viers Croan, as well as his siblings, Clarence Lee (CL), Mary Helen Etherton and Roger (Nuke) Croan. Lindsay is also survived by 3 loving sisters, Kathleen Skaggs, Agnes Croan Summers and Linda Croan DeVries.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date in 2021. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) are entrusted with the arrangements. www.subfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
