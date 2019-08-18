|
Samuel D. Cregger
Louisville - 73, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Sammy was born on September 1, 1945 in Frankfort, KY to the late Samuel and Anna Cregger. He was a Naval veteran and use to work for Steir's Tavern as the Bartender. Along with his parents, his sister, Kylene Wright has preceded him in death.
Here to carry on his memory are his siblings, Janice Foshag, Stu Cregger and Steve Cregger; along with several nieces and nephews. Per Sammy's request all services are private through Arch L. Heady at Resthaven.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019