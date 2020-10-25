1/1
Samuel Dillman Kays
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Dillman Kays

Shepherdsville - Samuel Dillman Kays, 69 of Shepherdsville, passed away October 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Frank and Marcella Kays. He served in the Navy, in the 70's, as a gunner mate. Prior to retiring, Samuel spent over 20 years working as a chemical operator at Rohm and Haas.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister: Vivian Kays; and his nephew: Oliver Kays.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings: Linda Miceli (Greg) and Glenn Kays (DeDe); his 5 nephews; and 3 nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be 2-7 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at the funeral home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved