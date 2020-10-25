Samuel Dillman Kays
Shepherdsville - Samuel Dillman Kays, 69 of Shepherdsville, passed away October 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Frank and Marcella Kays. He served in the Navy, in the 70's, as a gunner mate. Prior to retiring, Samuel spent over 20 years working as a chemical operator at Rohm and Haas.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister: Vivian Kays; and his nephew: Oliver Kays.
Left to cherish his memory are his siblings: Linda Miceli (Greg) and Glenn Kays (DeDe); his 5 nephews; and 3 nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Funeral services will be 10 AM Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be 2-7 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at the funeral home.