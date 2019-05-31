|
|
Samuel Hazley, Jr.
Louisville - 79 passed away Monday, May 27, 2019
He was a member of Zion Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his son Samuel Hazley, III.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Genene Hazley; daughter, Mildred S. Fulleord; son, Henry M. Hazley (Shaunetane); siblings, Mattie K. Hazley and Teresa Roberson; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 10-12pm Sat., June 1, 2019 at A.D. Porter and Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. with funeral to follow at 12 noon. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 31, 2019