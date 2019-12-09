Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Henry Church
Erlanger, KY
Samuel Joseph David Fancher, precious baby of Kenneth "Bud" and Regina Fancher, and brother to Elijah Fancher entered into eternal life on December 5, 2019 at Children's Hospital. Samuel also leaves behind his paternal grandparents, Maureen Fancher and Kenny A. Fancher; and his maternal grandparents, Ron and Becky Browning. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5:30PM-7:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Henry Church in Erlanger, KY. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -