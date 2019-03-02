|
|
Samuel K. Long Jr.
Louisville - 95, passed away on February 25, 2019. He was born on September 11, 1923 in Louisville to the late Samuel Sr. and Ida Long.
Samuel proudly served with the US Army in the South Pacific during World War II. He retired as a Sergeant from the Louisville Police Department, but didn't retire from the working world until August of 2018 when he retired from Care Tenders/ Almost Family at the age of 94. He was a 32nd degree Mason with Sunset Lodge 915, a lifetime member of the FOP, and a member at Kenwood Heights Christian Church. Samuel was also a Golf Pro at Green Valley Country Club. He was a member of the 2018 graduating class of Shawnee High School when he received his diploma at the age of 94.
Samuel is preceded in death by his son, Samuel K. Long III; and his brothers, Frank, William, and Walter Long. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 55 years, Helen Long; his daughters, Ida (George) Sanders and Yolanda Long; sons, Steve (Judy) Long, William Long, Michael (Jeri) Long and Darrell (Deborah) Holladay; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, all who will miss him dearly.
A service to celebrate Samuel's life will take place on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10 am at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. The family will receive guests for visitation at the funeral home on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2-8 pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 2, 2019