Samuel Lawrence Downing
Floyds Knobs, Indiana - Samuel Lawrence Downing, 31, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, passed away in a car accident on March 8, 2020.
Sam was born on December 19, 1988, in Louisville, KY, to Timothy Downing and Donna L. Lawrence. He grew up in the forests and rolling hills of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, and graduated from Floyd Central High School in 2007. His passions ran deep and wide, ranging from film to snowboarding to music, and he was a loyal and loving family member and friend. Sam would have received his bachelor's degree in music technology, summa cum laude, from Bellarmine University in mid-May 2020. His degree is being conferred posthumously.
He is survived by his parents, Timothy Downing and Donna L. Lawrence; sister, Lea Downing; grandmother Liliane Downing; grandmother Dorothy Lawrence; Aunt Deborah Hurley and Uncle Ray Hurley; cousin Rachel Abbott and family; and cousin Rebekah Dalbey and family.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Cole Downing; grandmother Sylvia Downing; uncle Steven Downing; and grandfather Donald Lawrence.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held summer 2020. Details are forthcoming.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020