Samuel Leroy Vittitow



Samuel Leroy Vittitow, 92, passed away at home on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. Samuel Leroy was born on April 3, 1928 in St. Matthews, KY; on his mother's birthday which was April 3, 1903. He was a 1947 graduate of Bardstown High School in Bardstown, KY. He served 2 years in the US Army during the Korean war and attended the University of Louisville. He worked 31 years as a clerk-typist in the railroad industry with the L&N and CSX railroads, retiring in 1988. He was a former deacon in the Arlington Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Jacksonville, FL. He was an animal lover and he and his wife, Barbara, started and operated the Jacksonville Humane Society Thrift Shop from 1985 to 1995. He was an avid sports fan of the University of Kentucky basketball team. He liked to write birthday poems for his friend's birthdays and he also liked to work on big jigsaw puzzles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Mattie Vittitow of Boston, KY; his 2 sons Allan Ray Vittitow of Boston, KY and Wendell Lee Vittitow of Jacksonville, FL; and his wife's son Christopher S. Bramlett of Jacksonville, FL. Survivors include his 2 daughters, Janice Ann Turpin (Gary) of Somerset, KY & Denise Hibbs of Elizabethtown, KY; his brother, Melvin O. Vittitow of Lyons Station, KY; sister, Stella Mae Barlow (Glenn) of Bardstown, KY; 6 grandchildren: Richard Paul Lewis, Monica Lea Lewis, Evan Vittitow, Hilarie Vittitow, Patrick Hibbs and Sarah Hibbs; three great grandchildren, Kenzie Lewis, Sawyer Lewis and Caleb Wood; his wife Barbara H. Vittitow; and her daughter from a previous marriage, Nancy Bramlett Tretick (Gregg) of Orange Park, FL.









