Samuel "Sammy" Mitchell, Jr.
Louisville - 74, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. He retired from Swift Co.after 36yrs. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife, Delores Mitchell; children, Mary Mason, Lamont and Dewayne Mitchell and Denitra King; mother, Sadie Mitchell.
Visitation; 10-12 p.m. with funeral to follow at 12 p.m. Saturday at Ralph Avenue AME Church, 2501 Ralph Avenue; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019