G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Samuel "Sammy" Mitchell Jr.

Samuel "Sammy" Mitchell, Jr.

Louisville - 74, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. He retired from Swift Co.after 36yrs. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Mitchell.

He is survived by his wife, Delores Mitchell; children, Mary Mason, Lamont and Dewayne Mitchell and Denitra King; mother, Sadie Mitchell.

Visitation; 10-12 p.m. with funeral to follow at 12 p.m. Saturday at Ralph Avenue AME Church, 2501 Ralph Avenue; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
