Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillview - Mr. Samuel Wilbur Nash, Sr., age 82 of Hillview returned to his Heavenly Father on March 31, 2019. Mr. Nash was born on June 16, 1936 in Jefferson County, KY to the late Lemuel and Isabell (Blakley) Nash. He retired from Allied Concrete and was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church. He was an avid U of K fan. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; brothers, Rodney, Donald, Freddie, Junior, Jerry and Terry Nash; sisters, Mary Jo Madden, Shirley and Nancy Nash; wife, Beverly (Hope) Nash; son, Paul Timothy Nash; grandson, Bryon Nash; and daughter-in-law, Becky Nash. He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Samuel Nash, Jr., Tammie Nash, Tina Darland and Paula Breault (Mark); grandchildren, Jeremy, Patrick, Samantha, Brandon, Beth and Gary; great-grandchildren, Haylee, Bryonna, Lilly, Addy, Allison and Sterling; brother, Maurice Nash; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted at 2 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 2-8 pm and Thursday from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
