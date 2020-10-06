1/
Sandra Ann Klinglesmith
Sandra Ann Klinglesmith

Sandra Ann Klinglesmith (nee Morris), 73, died at her home September 27, 2020. She was a retired teacher, having spent most of her career teaching at Ballard High School. She is preceded in death by her son, Matthew. She is survived by two sons, Robert Jr (Lisa), and Todd (Julie), and 11 grandchildren. The family has opted for a small, private service. Condolences can be expressed by donation to JB Ogle Animal Shelter, her favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
