Sandra Ann (Drury) LeeSandra Ann (Drury) Lee, 77, formerly of Evansville, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born on Wednesday, September 27, 1942 in Uniontown, Kentucky, to Clarence and Mary Ethel (Alvey) Drury.She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Bill Osborne.Sandi is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Tim James; son, Donald J. "D.J." Lee, Jr.; siblings, Nancy Osborne, Larry Drury (Jan), Don Drury (Mary), and Jim Drury (Becky); grandchildren, Tim Jr. and Annie James, Morgan, Jamison, and Griffen Lee; four great-grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews.She graduated from Reitz Memorial High School in 1960 and was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Sandi was a past president of the American Business Women's Association. She had a long career and retired from Aetna Life and Casualty. Sandi went on to retire two more times from Hawley-Cooke Booksellers and Galen School of Nursing. She loved gardening, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.The family would like to give a special thank you to her caregiver, Faina Mirnik.A celebration of her life will take place on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Alexander East Chapel, beginning with a brief prayer service at 3:00 p.m.Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.