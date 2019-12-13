Services
Sandra Campbell Sullivan Obituary
Sandra Campbell Sullivan

Louisville - Sandra Campbell Sullivam, 74, passed away Thursday, December 12th. She was born in Ashland, KY and was a retired employee of the Jefferson County Board of Education.

Her husband, Thurston Sullivan, preceded her in death one year ago.

Sandra is survived by her two sons, Richard Sean Sullivan and Byron C. Sullivan (Diana); two granddaughters, Cassandra Rose Sullivan and Chi'ara Marie Ashley Sullivan; and one brother, Irvin Stanley Weidner, Jr.

Visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road from 4-8 p.m. Monday. Mrs. Sullivan will then be taken to the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in Columbia, KY for visitation Thursday, December 19th from 4-8 p.m. Central time. Her funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Columbia at the funeral home, followed by burial in Haven Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
