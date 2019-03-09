Services
National Cremation & Burial Society N. Ft Myers
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 995-1113
Sandra Zolkiewicz
Sandra Elizabeth (Knehr) Zolkiewicz


- - Sandra Elizabeth Zolkiewicz, nee Knehr, born on October 15, 1938, gently drifted from this life on March 2, 2019. Guided by her loving husband of 55 years, Ronald Walter Zolkiewicz, her children Michael Zolkiewicz, M.D. and Christine Dunn, and her grandchildren, she embraced peace. Sandra is now reunited with her youngest son, Ronald Walter Zolkiewicz, Jr., in Heaven, where she is assuredly asking directions to Loehmann's or perhaps giving tips for redecorating the place! She will be missed by her grandchildren (Benjamin, Braden, and her namesake Avery Sandra) all of whom she loved dearly and taught not to put off the enjoyment of life.

Sandra showed us to enjoy the simple yet beautiful things: gardenias in bloom, a child's laugh, lovely sunsets, lean corned beef sandwiches, the perfect scarf, hummingbirds in flight, Cheesecake, and of course ... See's dark chocolate nougats! She created a beautiful home wherever she was. She loved travel, enjoyed fashion, and was always unapologetically herself. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the incredible folks at Avow Hospice, or the Alzheimer's Foundation. (www.AvowCares.org or https://alzfdn.org )
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
