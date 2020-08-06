1/
Sandra F. Faller
Sandra F. Faller

Fairdale - Sandra F. Faller, 74, of Fairdale, Kentucky passed away, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 2pm-8pm at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 903 Fairdale Rd., Fairdale, Kentucky. A private funeral mass will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:30am. Please visit St. Teresa of Calcutta's Facebook page to view a live stream of the funeral mass. Please visit our website www.fairdalemcdaniel.com to view the full obit and leave your online condolences for the family. Due to CDC guidelines there will be a seating limit and guests are required to wear a mask.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
