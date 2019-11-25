|
Sandra Gaither Knott
Jeffersonville - Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 1840 E. 8th Street, Jeffersonville. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville.
Sandra Gaither Knott passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of November 24, 2019.
Sandy was born to the late Edward and Emma Gaither of Jeffersonville, Indiana on September 15,1946. She graduated from Jeffersonville High School in 1964 and went on to obtain her degree from Indiana University before later participating in the Grant Writing Academy of Purdue and Indiana University. Sandy eventually retired as the office manager of Knott State Farm Insurance where she worked alongside her husband Larry for many years.
Sandy was very active in her community and served in many capacities. She cherished her family's heritage as a member of the Ann Rogers Clark Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 35. In support of all veterans she served on the fundraising committee for the Jeffersonville Iraq/Afghanistan War Memorial.
As a proud, life-long resident of Jeffersonville, Sandy held several offices in the Cherry Hill Neighborhood Association and was the association's current president. She was a contributing member of Jeffersonville's Neighborhood Leadership Advisory Board and was currently on the Jeffersonville Parks Facility Board and previously served on the Parks Authority Board. But perhaps her proudest accomplishment was as the unofficial director of renovation for Bob Hedge Park which created Jeffersonville's first accessible playground and park for children with special needs. The park's playground was dedicated to the memory of her precious granddaughter, Lydia.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Emma Gaither; her beloved son, John Eggenspiller; and granddaughter, Lydia Ricci.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Knott; son Steven Eggenspiller; step-children Kevin (Mary Alice) Knott, Kim (Fred) Farrell and Karen Ricci; son-in-law, Michael Wooten; eight beautiful grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one on the way.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019