Sandra "Faye Faye" Johnson
Louisville -
Sandra "Faye Faye" Johnson, 60, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Sandra was preceded in death by her mother Earnestine Elliott Johnson.
She is survived by her son Christopher Terrell Johnson (Alexandria); father Bishop Robert M. Johnson (Mary); sisters, Rev. Patricia Parker (Rev. Woodson Parker), Christine Starks (William Jr.) and Sherri Calvin (Samuel); aunts, Vivian McDonald, Maggie Elliott both of Louisville and Ricky Sue Elliott of Decatur, AL; uncles, Albert, Larry, Oscar and Preston Elliott Jr., all of Decatur, AL; boyfriend, Bernard Edwards, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation: 11am-1pm Friday, August 7, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St, with the funeral service to follow at 1pm, private burial.