Sandra "Faye Faye" JohnsonLouisville -Sandra "Faye Faye" Johnson, 60, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.Sandra was preceded in death by her mother Earnestine Elliott Johnson.She is survived by her son Christopher Terrell Johnson (Alexandria); father Bishop Robert M. Johnson (Mary); sisters, Rev. Patricia Parker (Rev. Woodson Parker), Christine Starks (William Jr.) and Sherri Calvin (Samuel); aunts, Vivian McDonald, Maggie Elliott both of Louisville and Ricky Sue Elliott of Decatur, AL; uncles, Albert, Larry, Oscar and Preston Elliott Jr., all of Decatur, AL; boyfriend, Bernard Edwards, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.Visitation: 11am-1pm Friday, August 7, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St, with the funeral service to follow at 1pm, private burial.