77, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital.Sandra was born in Louisville on September 10, 1942 to the late William Lloyd Walp and Nina Geraldine (Smith) Walp. She graduated from Southern High School in June of 1960.Sandra was a beautician for over 40 years. Her long career began at Naomi's Hairstyles and finished at A Head of The Times in Okolona. She enjoyed reading, playing bingo, and visiting with friends and family.Besides her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Jane Walp; her brother, James Lloyd Walp; and her sister-in-law, Susan Dale (Walker) Walp.Sandra is survived by her sister Anita Gale (Walp) Vandivier; her nephews, Garrett Cawthon (Sarah), Jeffery Walp (Karrie), Jerald Walp, Benjamin Vandivier (Kristen); her niece, Lauren Ford (Joshua); 5 great-nephews and 4 great-nieces.A private funeral service will be held at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed to Dare to Care Foodbank in Louisville.