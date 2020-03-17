Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Cowherd-Mason
Sandra L. Cowherd-Mason


1949 - 2020
Sandra L. Cowherd-Mason Obituary
Sandra L. Cowherd-Mason

Louisville - Sandra L. Cowherd-Mason was taken to her heavenly home on March 13, 2020.

She was born March 19, 1949 to Melva and Charles Cowherd in Louisville, Kentucky.

She attended the Kentucky School for the Deaf and worked at the United States Post Office until 2005 when she retired.

Sandra was an avid University of Louisville sports fan, a cat lover, and a bowler.

She is survived by her son Patrick Cowherd; her grandson Zachary Cowherd; her brothers Dewayne (Gloria), Michael, Reginald and many nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her parents and two sisters, Maureen Cowherd and Bessie Ann Morris. Visitation Saturday March 21, 2020 10am-12pm with a Celebration of Life at 12 Noon at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent Hospice in Indianapolis, IN.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
