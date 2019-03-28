Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
Sandra L. Lester Obituary
Sandra L. Lester

Louisville - Sandra L. Lester 75, went to eternal rest on Saturday, March 24, 2019 at her residence.

She was proceeded in death by her son, Gino De'Andre Lester.

She is survived by her children:

William (Jackie) Brown, Yolanda Brown, Donna Daugherty (Derrick), Carolyn (Todd) Chandler, Shirley Summers (Chivest), Eric, Hobert, Sonja, Sonia (Thurston), and Jerry Lester.

43 Grandchildren and a host of great and great-great grandchildren.

Brothers: Jimmie (Rosia) Brown, Dewayne Williams, Ryan Brown.

Sisters: Deborah Williams (Robin), Rocheka and Roslyen Brown.

One Aunt Ellen Davis.

Funeral Services will be 2 P.M. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc., Visitation with the family will be from 12-2 P.M. Saturday as well at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
