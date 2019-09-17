|
Sandra Lee Foster
Sellersburg - Sandra Lee Foster, 58, of Sellersburg, IN passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Scott Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. A funeral service for Sandra will be at 12 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Stephen Church, 2701 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation for Sandra will be on Saturday from 10 AM - 11:30 PM at the church with a Nightingale Service provided by the Kentucky Nurses Association taking place from 11:30 AM to 12 PM.
Sandra Lee Foster was the daughter of the late William H. Sr. and Julia Oliver. She was the oldest of four children. She grew up in West Medford, MA and graduated from Medford High School. In 1978 she enlisted in the United States Air Force where she met and married George A. Foster on March 19th, 1983. And to this union three children were born, George Jr., Tamara Taylor (Joshua), Alisia Vetter (Kenny).
Sandy graduated college in 2004 and received her Associate degree in nursing. She later went on to receive her bachelor's degree. She was employed by Baptist Health in Louisville Kentucky as an OR Tech, OR Nurse, and then Clinical Informatics. She traveled to locations and destinations such as Asia, Australia, Indonesia with her family while living on the island of Guam.
Sandy was an avid reader of science fantasy and enjoyed dancing, especially Chicago Steppin', knitting, and video games. She had a love for life, her family, and many good friends.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019