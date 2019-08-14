Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Sandra Long
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
Sandra Lee Long


1942 - 2019
Sandra Lee Long Obituary
SANDRA LEE LONG

Louisville - 76, of Clarksville, IN died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Clark Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center.

She was the former Sandra Lee Van Over, was a self-employed care giver and was a member of Farmdale Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her sisters, Phyllis Baker, Karen Lovins and Cheryl Maxey (John) and many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be after 10a.m. Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
