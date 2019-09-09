|
Sandra Lee Nickley
Louisville - Sandra Lee Nickley, age 80, formerly of the Jackson area, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at her home under the loving care of her daughter and the Hosparus Health of Louisville. She is survived by her daughter; Elizabeth E. Nickley. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband: James C. and her parents; Stanley C. and Martha A. (maiden-Donoho) Foster. She was a cherished wife, mother, aunt, cousin and friend to many, near and far. She was a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University and was a Spanish and English Teacher in Cincinnati, Ohio, an active member of the Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church in Louisville and enjoyed reading, travel, and best of all, spending time with family and friends. She will be fondly remembered for her generosity of spirit, social mindedness and compassion. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14th at 3:00 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church. A reception will immediately follow memorial service. Contributions in her memory are directed to Maryhurst, 1015 Dorsey Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40223.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019