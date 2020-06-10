Sandra Leffel
Forest Hill - Sandra Lee Leffel, age 78, of Forest Hill, passed away on June 5, 2020. Sandra is survived by her son Clifford Harlan and his husband Steven Barhite of San Francisco; daughter Elizabeth Harlan, her husband Randolph Kline, and their children Amelia and Maxwell of Fallston, MD; and niece Angie Greenleaf and her daughter Katie of Tampa, Florida. A private service will be held for family and invited guests. The ceremony will be live-streamed and later available for online viewing (https://www.mccomasfuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings). A private family burial will be held at Little Falls Friends Meeting in Fallston. Her family plans to organize a celebration of Sandra's life in Louisville, KY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given in Sandra's name to the St. Labre Indian School (https://www.stlabre.org) or the Maryland Food Bank (https://mdfoodbank.org). Condolences may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
