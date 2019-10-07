|
Sandra Lynn Jeter Sanderson
Louisville - 65, was born in Elizabethtown, Ky, she departed this life on October 4, 2019.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter; Nuyana Peeler, her son; Herman Peeler, Jr., sisters; Karen Jeter-Frazier (Earl) and Lorrie McDowell (Charles), brothers; Richard (Kim), Courtney (Andrea) and LeAndre Jeter, 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral: 11 am Saturday at G. C. Williams, burial: Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation: 9-11 am Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019