Sandra "Sandy" Lynn Wolfe
Louisville - Sandra "Sandy" Lynn Wolfe, 68, of Louisville, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William T. and Mary Underwood and a brother, Jim Underwood.
Sandy was a graduate of UofL with a degree in Art and later became the graphic designer for National Horseman magazine. She retired from Humana as a business consultant and attended Middletown United Methodist Church with her husband.
She is survived by her husband, Marshall Wolfe; brothers, Bill Underwood (Dee), John Underwood (Amy) and Bob Underwood (Julie); sister-in-law, Linda Underwood; and dear friends, Bonny and Debbye Holmes.
Private services will be held at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown. She will be laid to rest in Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.