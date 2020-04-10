Services
Mount Washington - Sandra Marie Bradley, 64, of Mt. Washington, passed away April 9, 2020 at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, William E. "Bill" Bradley, Jr.; two daughters, Kim Saylor (David) and Dana Meredith (Greg); one brother, Gary Marcum (Kaye); three grandchildren, Morgan Saylor, Peyton Meredith, and Madeline Saylor; along with a niece, Tricia Marcum and a nephew, Jacob Marcum.

Unfortunately, due to the current pandemic, all services will be private with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

Please make all memorial contributions to Kosair Charities.

McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
