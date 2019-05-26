Services
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Bernadette Church
6500 Saint Bernadette Ave
Prospect, KY
Prospect -

Sandra Jean McNeil (82)

Louisville - Sandra Jean McNeil, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a 1954 graduate of Liverpool High School and a longtime parishioner of Transfiguration of Our Lord Catholic Church and Saint Bernadette Catholic Church

She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Hannah Loveless of Liverpool NY.; and her husband of 42 years James Kenneth McNeil here in Louisville Ky.

Sandy will be remembered for her caring nature, unwavering determination, love for her family, and an amazing production of Christmas Cookies that she always managed to bake and distribute to so many during the Holiday Season.

She is survived by her brother Donald (Cyndy) Loveless; her daughter Kathie (Greg), Sons Tom (Lori), and Dan (Kim); and her very dear cat, Miss Kitty.

Left to treasure the memories of their Grandmother are 6 grandchildren; Sarah and Lisa (Kathie), Simon (Tom), and Cassie, Karly and Cameron (Dan). She enjoyed every minute with them and enjoyed many hours of playing games, cooking, and watching them perform in Marching Band Competitions, on the Volleyball Court and Soccer Field.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 31 from 4-7 PM at Stoess Funeral Home, 6534 W Highway 22, Crestwood, KY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1st at 10:00 AM at Saint Bernadette Church, 6500 Saint Bernadette Ave, Prospect, KY. Remains will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Louisville Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions in Sandra's memory be made to . condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019
