1/1
Sandra Renfro Kirchdorfer
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Renfro Kirchdorfer

Louisville - 81, passed away at Symphony at Oak Lawn on October 4, 2020. She was born March 16, 1939 in Williamsburg, Ky to the late Cleo Blevins and Oswald Renfro. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert O. Kirchdorfer.

She is survived by her three children, Robert Kirchdorfer (Karen), Melode K. Crabtree (Bill), Holly K. Potts (John); grandchildren, Nicholas Crabtree, Michael (Megan) Crabtree, Cody Crabtree, Kaitlin (Nathan) Hobbs, Kelci Kirchdorfer, Keely (Derek) Willis, Kyle Potts, Jake Potts; great grandchildren, Lydia Crabtree and Beckett Hobbs.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Crusade for Children, Kentucky Humane Society, or Pitt Academy.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved