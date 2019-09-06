Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Sandra S. Boone Obituary
Sandra S. Boone

Louisville - Sandra S. Boone,73, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019.

Sandy was a graduate of Valley High School, Western Kentucky University and earned her Master's from the University of California Davis.

She was a retired schoolteacher from Southern High School and worked for the University of Kentucky with their Extension Service.

Sandy golfed with the 9 Hole Ladies at Audubon Country Club and volunteered as Marshall for the PGA tournaments to include the Ryder Cup at Valhalla Golf Club. She will be remembered for her beautiful personality and a smile that "lit up a room". She was known best for her charm, class and charisma, and undoubtedly her mouthwatering deviled eggs.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Boone; brother, Marvin Smith of Tucson, Arizona; two nieces, Jenny Smith Diaz of Huntington Beach, California and Melissa Kennedy of Atlanta, Georgia; and nephew, Andrew Smith of Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. A Funeral service in celebration of her life will be held immediately to follow the receiving hours 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with a burial to occur later at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
