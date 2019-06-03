Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Frazier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra S. Frazier


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra S. Frazier Obituary
Sandra S. Frazier

Louisville - Sandra Sue Frazier, 70, passed away at home on Friday May 31, 2019.

She was born to the late Hugo and Lucille (Jennings) Clark in Louisville on February 13, 1949.

Sandra worked as a courier for Lab Corp for many years.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Sheryl Miller (Michael), Morris Metcalf, and James Frazier, Jr., along with her grandson Devin Harper. She is also survived by siblings, Joyce Edwards, Lonna Wright, Rodman Clark, and Charles Gentry.

The family would like to acknowledge Kenneth Konen and thank him for his help in taking care of Sandra.

A memorial service will be held Thursday at 6:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 pm until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Hosparus, P. O. Box 35425, Louisville, Kentucky 40232-9892.

louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.