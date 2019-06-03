|
Sandra S. Frazier
Louisville - Sandra Sue Frazier, 70, passed away at home on Friday May 31, 2019.
She was born to the late Hugo and Lucille (Jennings) Clark in Louisville on February 13, 1949.
Sandra worked as a courier for Lab Corp for many years.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Sheryl Miller (Michael), Morris Metcalf, and James Frazier, Jr., along with her grandson Devin Harper. She is also survived by siblings, Joyce Edwards, Lonna Wright, Rodman Clark, and Charles Gentry.
The family would like to acknowledge Kenneth Konen and thank him for his help in taking care of Sandra.
A memorial service will be held Thursday at 6:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 pm until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Hosparus, P. O. Box 35425, Louisville, Kentucky 40232-9892.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 3, 2019