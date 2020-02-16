Services
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sandra "Jackson" Schaefer


1951 - 2020
Sandra "Jackson" Schaefer Obituary
Sandra "Jackson" Schaefer

Louisville - 68, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

She was born on November 19, 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Andrew Jackson and Dorothy Felton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Bobby Allen; siblings: Garnett Jackson, Butch Jackson, Eddie Felton, and Joyce Ann Rose.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Joyce (Bill) Martin; siblings: Joyce (John) Moberly, Susie Sutton, Carla Felton, Ricky (Cathy) Jackson, Robin (Dave) Stang; 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Drive).

The family requests that contributions in Sandra's memory be made to The .

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
