Sandra Sue Greenlee Amsler
Louisville - Amsler, Sandra Sue Greenlee, 76, passed away on August 5, 2020 at Belmont Village in St Matthews, rejoining her Husband of 54 years, F. Stephen Amsler.
She was born in Louisville on October 26th, 1943, the middle daughter of the late Dr. Sylvan O. Greenlee and Evelyn Ayre Greenlee.
She is survived by her son Stephen (Teri), and daughters Teri Lyn Brekken and Melinda Luke (Matthew), grandchildren Douglas (Lyn), Michael (Tori), Emily, Devon, Tyler, Christopher and Tristan along with great grandchildren Nova and Ada, also her two sisters, Nancy Savage and Sherry Worst (Mark).
From Louisville she moved to Wisconsin then later onto West Lafayette, Indiana where she and Steve met. Following several years in Utah with Steve in the Air Force they returned to Louisville to raise their family. While she focused on being a Mom, she also held several office support positions and even ran an in-home typing service for students and faculty from UofL, in days when this was a needed service. She was always involved in her kids' schools whether a PTA mom or band parent. As a member of Christ Church United Methodist, she has fond memories being a part of their Bowling league for many years as well as their crocheting ministry. She always enjoyed time vacationing with friends and family, attending UL games and made time to enjoy Bunco and her creative pursuits of sewing, crocheting, and cooking. She played a big part in her Grandchildren's lives as they each grew up and enjoyed time with them on Lake Cumberland, and they always enjoyed her cooking, especially her sweets.
The family will hold a small service at 11:30 on August 14th in the Chapel at Christ Church United Methodist with memorial visitation to follow from 12:30 to 2:30 outside on the Chapel porch and memorial garden.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to Hosparus of Louisville, Christ Church United Methodist, or the Kentucky Humane Society.
